Sunday, February 11, 2024

0900 GMT — Ukraine's military intelligence has claimed that it had confirmed Russian forces were using Elon Musk's satellite internet company Starlink's terminals on the battlefield, releasing what it said was an intercept of a conversation between two Russian soldiers as proof.

It made the claim on the Telegram messaging app, where it posted a brief audio clip of the conversation.

1747 GMT — Trump's remarks put allies at risk: NATO

The head of NATO has warned that Donald Trump was putting the safety of United States troops and their allies at risk after the Republican presidential front-runner said Russia should be able to do "whatever the hell they want" to NATO members who don't meet their defence spending targets.

“Any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the US, and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

1619 GMT — US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill

A narrowly divided United States Senate will try to move closer to passing a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan while hoping to show enough bipartisan support to propel the measure through Congress.

The money is viewed as crucial by Kiev as it grinds toward the second anniversary of a Russian offensive. Democratic President Joe Biden, who has been seeking the aid for months, on Friday said Congress would be guilty of "neglect" if it failed to pass the measure.

0824 GMT — Zelenskyy promotes ex-deputy to lead Ukraine's ground forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, former first deputy defence minister, as the new commander of Ukraine's ground forces, according to a decree published on Sunday.