Amid political wrangling over stitching together a coalition government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Shehbaz Sharif as its prime ministerial candidate, a party leader said.

Khawaja Asif, a former foreign minister and senior PML-N leader, told reporters in his home city Sialkot in eastern Punjab province that the party has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for the coveted position.

Shehbaz Sharif served as prime minister from 2022 to 2023, leading a coalition government that included the PML-N, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and 11 other small and religiopolitical parties.