WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan election: PML-N names Shehbaz Sharif for prime minister
Sharif last served as prime minister from 2022 to 2023, leading a coalition government that included his PML-N party, the PPP and 11 other small and religiopolitical parties.
Pakistan election: PML-N names Shehbaz Sharif for prime minister
Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Pakistan's former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 12, 2024

Amid political wrangling over stitching together a coalition government, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has named Shehbaz Sharif as its prime ministerial candidate, a party leader said.

Khawaja Asif, a former foreign minister and senior PML-N leader, told reporters in his home city Sialkot in eastern Punjab province that the party has nominated Shehbaz Sharif, the younger brother of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for the coveted position.

Shehbaz Sharif served as prime minister from 2022 to 2023, leading a coalition government that included the PML-N, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and 11 other small and religiopolitical parties.

RelatedHow Pakistan’s dynastic grip on politics hinders growth of young leaders
Recommended

The PML-N and PPP have won 75 and 54 seats, respectively, out of 266 direct seats in the lower house or the National Assembly in the February 8 crucial elections.

The Sharifs have held parleys with the Zardari-led PPP about forming a coalition government, but no official decision has been made yet.

Besides, the PML-N is also in discussions with the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), which has won 17 seats in the parliament as per the Election Commission of Pakistan announcement.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions