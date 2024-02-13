WORLD
3 MIN READ
South Africa files urgent request at ICJ against Israel's Rafah offensive
The International Court of Justice last month ordered Israel to take all measures to prevent genocide in Gaza and recognised the right of Palestinians to be protected from acts of genocide.
Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assault into Rafah, where over 1M Palestinians have sought refuge/ Photo: Reuters archive
February 13, 2024

South Africa has said it had asked the World Court to consider whether Israel's plan to extend its offensive in Gaza into the city of Rafah requires additional emergency measures to protect Palestinians' rights.

"In a request submitted to the court on February 12, the South African government said on Tuesday it was gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large-scale killing, harm and destruction," a statement issued by South Africa's presidency said.

"This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court's Order of Jan. 26," it added.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) last month ordered Israel to take all measures within its power to prevent its troops from committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in a case brought by South Africa.

Israel has denied all allegations of genocide in connection with its war on Gaza and asked the court to reject the case outright, saying it respects international law and has a right to defend itself.

'Unprecedented military offensive'

Israel has said it is planning to expand its ground assault into Rafah, where over 1M Palestinians have sought refuge from the offensive that has laid waste to much of Gaza.

The Hague-based ICJ declined to comment on whether it had received the request.

In past cases the ICJ has sometimes granted additional emergency measures when circumstances on the ground changed.

The court has not yet ruled on the core of the case brought by South Africa - whether genocide has occurred in Gaza. But it recognised the right of Palestinians in Gaza to be protected from acts of genocide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
