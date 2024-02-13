TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish president receives representatives from int'l investment firms
Turkish President Erdogan announces Türkiye's ambition to elevate the trade volume between Ankara and Dubai to $50 billion within the next five years during the meeting on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit.
Turkish president receives representatives from int'l investment firms
President Erdogan is participating in the 2024 World Governments Summit, which began on Monday with the participation of over 25 heads of state and government leaders. / Photo: AA
February 13, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with representatives of UAE and international investment firms in Dubai.

During the meeting on Tuesday on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, Erdogan announced Türkiye's ambition to elevate the trade volume between Ankara and Dubai to $50 billion within the next five years.

Highlighting over 40 agreements signed across various sectors including trade, finance, customs, energy, environment, and banking, Erdogan stressed the need to strengthen bilateral partnerships and the creation of new opportunities and facilitations for the private sector.

Recalling the elevation of relations to the level of "Strategic Partnership" through the council mechanism announced during their visit in July, Erdogan announced plans for the inaugural meeting of the council, which he will co-chair with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates, to be held in Türkiye in the coming months.

He pointed out the tangible results of these initiatives in investment and trade, with bilateral trade volume surpassing $20 billion last year, marking a 112 percent increase.

RelatedTurkish President Erdogan to visit UAE, Egypt

Largest trading partner

Recommended

Türkiye has become the largest trading partner of the UAE in the Gulf region, with close to 600 UAE-capital companies operating in various sectors in Türkiye and around a thousand Turkish-capital companies in the UAE, he said.

Erdogan expressed confidence in the potential for further collaboration, saying the mutual goal is to elevate the trade volume to $50 billion within the next five years.

Addressing the recent decision to grant a 90-day visa exemption to UAE citizens, Erdogan underscored Türkiye's readiness to support potential investors from the UAE, highlighting the open doors of institutions such as the Presidency Investment Office, embassies, and consulates to investors.

President Erdogan is participating in the 2024 World Governments Summit, which began on Monday with the participation of over 25 heads of state and government leaders.

The summit, themed Shaping Future Governments, will run until February 14.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan