17 people have been convicted of “espionage” on Tuesday after providing information about Turkish companies to Israel’s Mossad, according to documents released by the court in Istanbul.

The defendants, who were present in the court, pleaded for acquittal, while government prosecutors sought punishment for providing information to the Israeli intelligence agency.

According to the court’s documents, Selcuk Kucukkkaya received a 26-year and eight-month prison sentence for "political and military espionage, threatening individuals, and illegally obtaining or disseminating personal data."

Cenk Birturk, Fatma Birturk, and Musa Kus were sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison, while Emre Birturk received an eight-year and nine-month sentence for the same crimes.

Additionally, the other 11 people were sentenced to six years and three months for the same crimes.

Serkan Ozdemirci, a fugitive in the case, still has an arrest warrant, and his case file has been separated from the other 16.