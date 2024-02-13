TÜRKİYE
Turkish court sentences several people for spying to Israel's Mossad
17 people have been convicted of “espionage” after providing information about Turkish companies to Israel’s Mossad, according to documents released by the court in Istanbul.
February 13, 2024

A local court in Türkiye has sentenced 17 members of a spy ring to prison for spying on some Turkish businesses firms for the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad.

The defendants, who were present in the court, pleaded for acquittal, while government prosecutors sought punishment for providing information to the Israeli intelligence agency.

According to the court’s documents, Selcuk Kucukkkaya received a 26-year and eight-month prison sentence for "political and military espionage, threatening individuals, and illegally obtaining or disseminating personal data."

Cenk Birturk, Fatma Birturk, and Musa Kus were sentenced to 18 years and four months in prison, while Emre Birturk received an eight-year and nine-month sentence for the same crimes.

Additionally, the other 11 people were sentenced to six years and three months for the same crimes.

Serkan Ozdemirci, a fugitive in the case, still has an arrest warrant, and his case file has been separated from the other 16.

Trade of secret data

Earlier, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office submitted a 228-page charge sheet, which is now the basis of their conviction. It is stated that Selcuk Kucukkkaya, who goes by the pseudonym "Taner Sezgin," contacted the Israeli intelligence agency through the fugitive in the case, Serkan Ozdemirci, who was expelled from the Turkish Armed Forces for belonging to the FETO terror organisation.

Ozdemirci asked Kucukkkaya to investigate and report the trade secret data of three different Turkish companies, as well as the personal information of their owners.

Then Kucukkkaya used encrypted communication methods to contact people who identified themselves as Hose-Jorge Satia, Thomas Alfonso, and Raul, members of the Israeli intelligence agency whose true identities could not be determined, and who worked in the fields of investment, consultancy, and insurance in Singapore, Asia and Europe.

They pretended to be employees of the company "Asia Angels."

They obtained and reported some information about the company, which they then passed on to Mossad member Thomas Alfonso.

SOURCE:AA
