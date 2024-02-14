Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opened a grand Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, capping off a two-day visit to the Muslim nation that is home to around 3.5 million Indians.

Wednesday's opening of the temple in a Muslim country has garnered widespread domestic press coverage in India and follows last month's opening by Modi of a massive temple in India built on the site of a 16th-century mosque destroyed by a Hindu mob in 1992.

The UAE government gifted the 27 acres (11 hectares) in Abu Dhabi where the grand temple was built at a cost of about $95 million by the Hindu BAPS organisation that was founded in Modi's home state of Gujarat more than a century ago.

A day earlier, tens of thousands of Indians filled a soccer stadium in the capital Abu Dhabi, cheering on Modi who is seeking a rare third term in India's upcoming general election.

Modi's visit to one of India's largest trading partners showed how the Hindu nationalist has deepened New Delhi's relations with the Middle East.

'Symbol of the shared heritage'

Hindu temples have for decades existed in the UAE, a Gulf state whose one million citizens are a minority in a country of some 10 million residents who are the backbone of the workforce.

Accompanied by Hindu religious leaders and monks, Modi offered prayers and performed rituals as he toured the temple in an event that was attended by members of the UAE government, Bollywood actors and the Indian community.

"This temple is a symbol of the shared heritage of humanity. It is a symbol of the mutual love between the Indian and Arab people. It reflects the philosophical connection between India and the UAE," Modi said to a crowd waving UAE and Indian flags.

UAE Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, addressing the inauguration ceremony, praised Modi for strengthening relations and said the temple reflected the UAE's openness to different religions and ethnicities.