Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos Dendias have signed a letter of intent to join the European Sky Shield Initiative.

The document was signed at a ceremony hosted by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday in Brussels.

At the ceremony, Guler said: "This initiative, led by Germany, is an important step towards fulfilling NATO's requirements while ensuring the interoperability and integration of allies. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to this initiative with our wide range of national capabilities."

"I would like to thank Germany for its coordinating role in this important initiative. We will be pleased to work with you in this initiative serving the collective defence understanding," he added.