TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Greek defence chiefs sign to join European Sky Shield Initiative
"Initiative is important step towards fulfilling NATO's requirements while ensuring interoperability, integration of allies," says Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler.
Turkish, Greek defence chiefs sign to join European Sky Shield Initiative
The document was signed at a ceremony hosted by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in Brussels. / Photo: AA
February 15, 2024

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Greek Defence Minister Nikolaos Dendias have signed a letter of intent to join the European Sky Shield Initiative.

The document was signed at a ceremony hosted by German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius on Thursday in Brussels.

At the ceremony, Guler said: "This initiative, led by Germany, is an important step towards fulfilling NATO's requirements while ensuring the interoperability and integration of allies. As Türkiye, we are ready to contribute to this initiative with our wide range of national capabilities." 

"I would like to thank Germany for its coordinating role in this important initiative. We will be pleased to work with you in this initiative serving the collective defence understanding," he added.

Recommended

The Turkish defence minister is in Brussels to attend the NATO defence ministers’ meeting.

The European Sky Shield initiative started with Germany in August 2022 and currently includes 17 countries. Its purpose is to better coordinate and, if necessary, pool ground-based air defence procurement projects.

RelatedTürkiye envisions new era in relations with Greece on upcoming visit
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan