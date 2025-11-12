Turkish telecom operator Turkcell has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to deliver Google Cloud services across multiple industries in Türkiye, the company announced Wednesday.

As part of the collaboration, Turkcell will work with Google Cloud to provide the infrastructure needed for a planned Google Cloud region in Türkiye. The operator said its investment related to the partnership is projected to reach $1 billion by the end of 2032.

The partnership is expected to become operational between 2028 and 2029 and will expand Turkcell’s data center portfolio.

“As a trusted Google Cloud partner, Turkcell will build on its strong role as a leading provider of cloud infrastructure and services, and will also act as a reseller of Google Cloud services in the market,” the company said. “This will deepen support for organisations of all sizes and industries across Türkiye to accelerate their transition to the cloud and fully leverage its benefits.”