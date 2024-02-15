The White House has claimed that Russia has obtained a "troubling" emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause "physical destruction."

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday US intelligence officials have information that Russia has obtained the capability but that such a weapon is not currently operational.

US officials are analysing the information they have on the emerging technology and have consulted with allies and partners on the matter.

"First, this is not an active capability that's been deployed, and though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety," Kirby said. "We're not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth."

The White House confirmed its intelligence after a vague warning on Wednesday from the Republican head of the House Intelligence Committee, Ohio Rep.

Mike Turner, urged the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat.

Kirby said reviewing and declassifying aspects of the Russian capability was underway when Turner "regrettably" released his statement.

"We have been very careful and deliberate about what we decide to declassify, downgrade, and share with the public," he added.

Moscow's response

Russia has downplayed the US concern about the capability.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the claims about a new Russian military capability as a ruse intended to make the US Congress support aid for Ukraine.