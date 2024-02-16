TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK ringleader in N Syria
Security sources say that Fatma Sakana was responsible for the 2012 attack in Sirnak province that killed 10 Turkish soldiers, and was operating in Iran, Iraq, and Syria.
Turkish intelligence neutralises PKK ringleader in N Syria
Fatma Sakana, who joined the terrorist organisation in Iran in 2006, operated in the rural areas of the Turkish province of Sirnak between 2010 and 2012. / Photo: AA Archive
February 16, 2024

Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a so-called ringleader of the PKK terror group in northern Syria, security sources said on Friday.

Fatma Sakana, who joined the terrorist organisation in Iran in 2006, operated in the rural areas of the Turkish province of Sirnak between 2010 and 2012.

One of the perpetrators of the September 2, 2012 attack in Sirnak that killed 10 Turkish soldiers, Sakana later became a senior figure of the terror group in Syria and Iraq. She also collaborated with Duran Kalkan, another ringleader of the PKK, in Iraq.

Recommended

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan