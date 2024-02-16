WORLD
3 MIN READ
Türkiye criticises EU Parliament decision on Azerbaijani delegation
Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs says the PACE decision against Azerbaijan closes channels of cooperation and dialogue, which are crucial for regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
Türkiye criticises EU Parliament decision on Azerbaijani delegation
Türkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that this decision closes channels of cooperation and dialogue, which are crucial for regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus. / Photo: AA
February 16, 2024

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed regret over the decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) not to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani National Delegation.

In a statement released on Friday, the ministry described the resolution as incompatible with democratic values and a hindrance to equal representation.

The ministry emphasised that this decision closes channels of cooperation and dialogue, which are crucial for regional peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

It called on PACE to rectify this mistake promptly and refocus its efforts on promoting peace in the region.

Türkiye's statement reflects its commitment to supporting Azerbaijan and promoting peace and stability in the region.

RelatedAzerbaijan: French arms to Armenia could trigger new conflict in region

Azerbaijan warns EU on Armenia bias

Recommended

Azerbaijan has previously slammed allegations made a day earlier by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell during a joint news conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

In a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, Baku accused Borrell of “whitewashing” and “turning a blind eye” to Armenia’s military provocation, saying the EU side is dismissive of the Azerbaijani serviceman injured due to an “unprovoked sniper attack.”

The cross-border fire came following five months of stability in the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, the statement stressed, and said Baku’s response to the provocation was “totally adequate and of a local character.”

“These response measures have also prevented Armenia from further expanding its military escalation,” it added.

RelatedAzerbaijan president refuses to attend EU-brokered meet over snub to Türkiye

Armenian forces fire towards Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service said on Monday that one of its soldiers was injured due to shots fired by Armenian forces toward the country's southwestern Zangilan district. Baku on Tuesday said it carried out an operation in response, destroying the combat post from where its servicemen were fired upon. According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry, four of its servicemen were killed and one injured.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions