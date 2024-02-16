Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died in the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year-term, Russia's federal penitentiary service has said.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny "felt unwell" after a walk on Friday, and "almost immediately lost consciousness".

It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.

Western governments immediately attacked the Kremlin over the death of the "most outspoken" critic of President Vladimir Putin.

Reactions pour in

The 47-year-old was Russia's most prominent opposition leader and won a huge following with his "criticism of corruption" in Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation into the death.

Navalny's press secretary Kira Yarmysh said his team had not been informed of his death.

"Alexei's lawyer is now flying to Kharp," where his prison colony is, she said in a post on social media.

Citing his spokesperson, Russian news agencies reported that Putin had been informed of Navalny's death.

Western governments and Russian opposition figures on Friday said the Kremlin was responsible for his death.

Latvia's president said he had been "brutally murdered by the Kremlin".

"The Russian government bears a heavy responsibility," Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

France's Foreign Minister said Navalny had paid with his life for "resisting oppression".