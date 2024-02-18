TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Sisi meeting to boost reconstruction in Libya — Libyan minister
Türkiye, Egypt are Libya's historical economic partners, says Libyan Economy and Trade Minister Muhammad Ali al Huweij.
Last week,  a joint declaration on restructuring of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meetings between the two countries was signed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el Sisi in Egypt's capital Cairo. / Photo: AFP
February 18, 2024

The Libyan economy and trade minister said that a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi would pave the way for the rapid reconstruction and development of Libya.

Muhammad Ali al Huweij expressed satisfaction with the Erdogan and Sisi meeting in an interview with Al Shams television in Egypt on Saturday.

Al Huweij noted that Türkiye and Egypt are Libya's historical economic partners.

He stressed that the meeting, as well as the convergence of Turkish and Egyptian companies, would accelerate Libya's reconstruction and development.

"They all have experience and potential, we can benefit from all of them," said Al Huweij.

Erdogan met Sisi during a February 14 visit to Egypt where relations between the two countries and Libya were discussed.

SOURCE:AA
