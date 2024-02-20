A judge investigating the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moise issued a final report on Monday that indicts his widow, Martine Moise, ex-prime minister Claude Joseph, and the former chief of Haiti’s National Police, Leon Charles, among others.

Charles, who now serves as Haiti’s permanent representative to the Organisation of the American States, faces the most serious charges: murder; attempted murder; possession and illegal carrying of weapons; conspiracy against the internal security of the state; and criminal association.

Meanwhile, Martine Moise and Joseph are accused of complicity and criminal association.

Charles could not be immediately reached for comment. Neither Joseph nor the spokesman for Martine Moise’s attorney responded to messages for comment.

Others who face charges including murder are Christian Emm anuel Sanon, a Haitian-American pastor who visualised himself as Haiti's next president and said he thought Moise was only going to be arrested; Joseph Vincent, a Haitian-American and former informant for the US Drug Enforcement Administration; Dimitri Herard, presidential security chief; John Joel Joseph, a former Haitian senator; and Windelle Coq, a Haitian senator whom authorities say is a fugitive.

Sanon, Vincent and Joseph were extradited to the US, where a total of 11 suspects face federal charges in the slaying of Haiti's president.

Meanwhile, more than 40 suspects are languishing in prison in Haiti awaiting trial, although it was not immediately clear how quickly one would be held following the judge's findings issued Monday.

The indictments that were made public are expected to further destabilise a country already struggling with a surge in gang violence and recovering from a spate of recent violent protests demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Haitian justice system

A total of nearly 50 suspects were indicted in the 122-page report.

"We were able to discover with insight the degree of participation and the role that each of the groups of delinquents who joined together under the influence of Machiavellian plans developed between authors, co-authors, accomplices and henchmen for the purposes of assassinating President Jovenel Moise," the report stated.