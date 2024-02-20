Tuesday, February 20, 2024

1801 GMT — Hamas has condemned a US decision to veto a UN Security Council push for a Gaza ceasefire, saying it amounted to giving Israel the "green light" to carry out "more massacres".

"This veto serves the agenda of the Israeli occupation, obstructs international efforts to stop the aggression, and increases the suffering of our people," Hamas said in a statement.

"The American position is a green light for the occupation to commit more massacres."

1858 GMT — Funding cuts to UN agency for Palestinians would hurt aid in other countries too: Agency head

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA has warned that funding cuts will also threaten aid to Palestinians in other countries.

"The consequences of donors freezing funding will not only impact our ability to respond to the huge humanitarian need in Gaza," Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s head, wrote on X.

"It wil also impact UNRWA activities in the occupied West Bank , Jordan, Syria and Lebanon, where we have hundreds of thousands of girls and boys in our schools and where the Agency provides primary healthcare for 2M Palestine refugees," he added.

1852 GMT — Egypt regrets UN failure to call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Egypt has regretted the repeated failure of the UN Security Council to issue a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The US vetoed the latest attempt at the Council to demand an immediate humanitarian cease-ire in Gaza where the official death toll rapidly nears 30,000.

1840 GMT — Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for Gaza hostages: Qatar

Palestinian group Hamas has confirmed receipt of a shipment of medicines under a deal brokered by Qatar and has begun delivering the supplies to hostages in Gaza, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson has said in a statement.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said that Hamas has started delivering medication for the approximately 100 hostages held in Gaza, a month after the medications arrived in Gaza.

Foreign Ministry confirmed they had begun to deliver the medications to the hostages in exchange for medicines and humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza.

1804 GMT — US envoy to raise hostage deal, Rafah assurances on Mideast trip

A US envoy will seek to advance a hostage deal and press for assurances from Israel on a Rafah offensive in a trip this week, the White House has said.

Brett McGurk, the White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, will hold talks Wednesday in Egypt and Thursday in Israel, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

1801 GMT — Hamas calls UN suspension of aid in Gaza a 'death sentence'

As UN World Food Program suspends aid amid chaos in northern Gaza, Hamas has called the pause 'catastrophic' and a 'death sentence'.

UN's food agency suspended aid deliveries to northern Gaza despite widespread hunger, after a convoy of trucks faced gunfire and looting.

1758 GMT — Palestine demands international investigation into Israeli crimes against women, children

Palestine has called for an international investigation into Israeli "crimes" against women and children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

"Evidence and testimonies documented by Palestinian and international institutions show that many women have been extrajudicially executed, abused, sexually assaulted and deprived of health care, food, and water," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said in a statement.

On Monday, UN experts expressed alarm over "credible allegations" of egregious human rights violations that Palestinian women and girls continue to face.

1751 GMT — Israeli offensive would turn Rafah into a 'graveyard': MSF US

An Israeli ground offensive in Rafah would turn the southern Gaza city into a "graveyard" and heighten the looming risk of famine, leaders of global humanitarian groups have warned.

"The consequences of a full-scale assault on Rafah are truly unimaginable," Avril Benoit, executive director of Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres) in the United States, told reporters.

"Carrying out a military offensive there would turn it into a graveyard," Benoit said at a press briefing by MSF, Refugees International, Oxfam, Amnesty International and other groups.

1712 GMT — Houthis shoot down US military drone: US officials

A US military Mq-9 drone was shot down near Yemen by Houthis, two US officials have said.

This is the second time such a shootdown has taken place in recent months during a near-daily tit-for-tat between the group and US forces.

Meanwhile, a Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree said his group’s naval forces carried out drone attacks against "sensitive" sites in Eilat in southern Israel.

1705 GMT — Netanyahu’s conditions hinder Gaza deal with Hamas: sources

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conditions hinder efforts to reach a ceasefire deal with Hamas, Palestinian sources have said.

"Netanyahu refuses to halt the aggression on Gaza or withdraw from the enclave," one of the sources told Anadolu.

"The Israeli premier also rejects the return of the displaced to northern Gaza or any real hostage-prisoner exchange deal, Egyptian and Qatari mediators are disappointed with Netanyahu’s attempts to disrupt any deal," he added.

1656 GMT — Palestine slams 'reckless' US veto of UN's Gaza ceasefire call

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations Riyad Mansour has called Washington's veto of a Security Council push for a ceasefire "absolutely reckless and dangerous".

"The message given today to Israel with this veto is that it can continue to get away with murder," Mansour said in an emotional statement to the Security Council.

1653 GMT — Yemen's Houthis target Israeli and US ships in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthis have said in a statement that the group targeted an Israeli cargo ship "MSC Silver" in the Gulf of Aden with a number of missiles.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea added the group used drones to target a number of US warships in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea as well as sites in Eilat in southern Israel.

1638 GMT — Famine unfolding in Gaza amid Israeli war: media office

A massive famine is unfolding in Gaza amid a deadly Israeli offensive on the Palestinian enclave, the government media office has said.

"Famine is worsening day by day in Gaza, where nearly 2.4 million people live," the media office said in a statement.

It said more than 700,000 Palestinians are facing starvation in northern Gaza, where the Israeli army conducted a deadly ground offensive.

1546 GMT — Jordan calls for resuming funding for UN Palestinian refugee agency

Jordan has called on countries that suspended funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) to reverse their decision.

"No organization can do what UNRWA does in assisting more than two million Palestinians facing famine in Gaza," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said during a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon in Ljubljana.

1536 GMT — US vetoes UNSC's resolution on Gaza ceasefire for third time

The United States has again vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, even as President Joe Biden faced mounting pressure to dial back support for Israel.

It is the third US veto since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.

"Proceeding with a vote today was wishful and irresponsible... we cannot support a resolution that would put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy," said Washington's ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield while advocating an alternate resolution drafted by the US.

1521 GMT — Russian envoy discusses situation in Gaza with Palestinian, Israeli officials

Russia's special envoy for the Middle East and North Africa region has discussed the situation in Gaza with Palestinian and Israeli officials.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Mikhail Bogdanov spoke over the phone with representatives of the Fatah movement and the Hamas group and discussed issues related to the Israeli war on Gaza.

Expressing the meeting put an emphasis on the growing “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, the statement said that a detailed exchange of views was also held on issues related to preparations for an inter-Palestinian meeting.

1423 GMT — UK's Labour calls for immediate Gaza ceasefire

Britain's opposition Labour Party has called for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, a change of policy that seeks to avoid another parliamentary rebellion over an issue that has caused deep internal divisions.

Lawmakers will vote on Wednesday on an opposition Scottish National Party motion calling for an immediate ceasefire. That threatened to reprise a row in Labour after nearly a third of its lawmakers defied the leadership last year to back calls for a ceasefire.

1410 GMT — Israeli forces bomb hospital in Gaza’s Khan Younis

Israeli forces shelled the third floor of al-AmalHospital in Khan Younis city in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said.

The aid organisation said two rooms were burnt in the Israeli attack, while the facility’s water pipelines were targeted.

There was no comment yet from the Israeli army on the report.

1408 GMT — Palestinian minister says 'humanitarian catastrophe' unfolding in Gaza

Palestinian Social Development Minister Ahmed Mecdelani has called the situation unfolding in Gaza a "humanitarian catastrophe," calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Speaking to Anadolu, Mecdelani detailed the extent of the devastation, with over 1.8M Palestinians displaced and more than 300,000 homes destroyed.

Those dead, wounded and missing exceed 110,000, 70 percent of whom are women and children, he said.

1322 GMT — UN food agency suspends aid to north Gaza after gunfire, looting

The UN's food agency has said it has suspended aid deliveries to northern Gaza despite widespread hunger, after a convoy of trucks faced gunfire and looting.

The World Food Programme (WFP) resumed deliveries on Sunday after a three-week halt but its convoy "faced complete chaos and violence due to the collapse of civil order", it said.

Twenty weeks into Israel's war in Gaza, UN agencies have warned that food and safe water are very scarce and WFP said its teams had reported "unprecedented levels of desperation".

1245 GMT — Gaza health crisis could kill 8,000 more by August even if fighting stops: report

Even if the fighting in Gaza stopped now, about 8,000 more people could still die there over the next six months due to the public health crisis caused by Israel's war on Gaza, according to a report by independent researchers in the US and Britain.

In a worst-case scenario, where the fighting escalates and there are significant disease outbreaks, roughly 85,570 people may die by early August, with 68,650 deaths related to traumatic injuries, the report said.