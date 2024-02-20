Israel will cap the number of Muslims who want to offer Friday prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque during the upcoming Ramadan holy month, the police minister has said, citing concern the flashpoint site could see protests against the war in Gaza.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday his bid to bar most Muslim citizens from Friday prayers during Ramadan was overruled by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Still, he said a cap of 40,000 to 50,000 would be imposed, having successfully argued against officials who wanted 120,00 to 150,000 admitted.

"My position in principle was accepted over (those who thought) a whole promenade of Israeli Arabs should be allowed in," he told Army Radio.

Al Aqsa, one of Islam's holiest shrines, is part of occupied East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a 1967 war and the focus of Palestinian statehood hopes.

Rules about access have been a frequent source of friction, including for Muslims who make up 18 percent of Israel's population, particularly during Ramadan, which begins this year around March 10.

'Ben-Gvir is an arsonist'

Israel has imposed restrictions in the past — mostly on younger Palestinians from occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank. More than four months into the Gaza war, worries about flare-ups are spiralling.