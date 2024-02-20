The world needs "trillions" of dollars to spur on the green transition and tackle global warming, the head of last year's COP28 climate talks has said, warning that political momentum can evaporate without clear action.

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber hailed the progress made at UN negotiations last year in Dubai on Tuesday, where countries agreed to triple global renewables capacity this decade and "transition away" from polluting fossil fuels.

But the deal lacked important details, including on funding, putting the onus on this year's COP29 meeting in Azerbaijan.

With impacts accelerating as global heat records are smashed, experts say that funding agreed this year will also play an important role in encouraging governments to toughen up their decarbonisation targets.

Jaber said finance was "the key enabler of positive change at the speed and scale" needed.

"But not normal scale finance, we need finance at every level," he said, at an event in Paris organised by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Countries are expected this year to hammer out a new target for the amount of annual support rich nations will provide to poorer ones for their energy transitions and adaptation to climate impacts from 2025.

The failure of wealthy nations to meet their previous goal of $100B per year by 2020 has soured trust, with indications the target was likely reached only in 2022.

Needs already far outstrip the money available. The UN-backed climate finance expert group has estimated that emerging economies except China will need to spend around $2.4T a year by the end of the decade.

"The world must now raise the bar to address the challenge we face," Jaber said.

"We need to start thinking trillions, not billions."