Pakistan's jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded that the "will of the public should be honoured."

In a message through his sister Aleema Khan, who met Imran Khan at Adiala jail in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the former prime minister said that the public’s mandate was “stolen” in the aftermath of the February 8 elections, marred by violence and rigging allegations.

Pakistan's election commission has rejected the charges.

Since no party secured a simple majority in the elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have reached a consensus over the formation of a new government for a five-year term.

The PML-N has named ex-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as its candidate for the coveted post for a second term.