WORLD
2 MIN READ
Donald Trump faces asset seizure if can't cover $355M fine
New York AG threatens to take Trump's skyscrapers if he can't pay fine. Trump appeals massive fraud fine, claims no victims were harmed. James says Trump's fraud was "staggering," vows to collect fine.
Donald Trump faces asset seizure if can't cover $355M fine
Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures at a campaign event ahead of the Republican presidential primary election in North Charleston, South Carolina, US, February 14, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
February 21, 2024

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has said that she is prepared to seize Donald Trump's assets, including his skyscrapers, if he is unable to find the cash to pay off a $355 million fine from his fraud trial.

"If he does not have funds to pay off the judgment, then we will seek judgment enforcement mechanisms in court, and we will ask the judge to seize his assets," James told ABC News.

A New York judge last week ordered Trump, the former Republican president and frontrunner for his party's White House nomination, to pay the fine after ruling that he committed repeated and persistent fraud, overstating his net worth by as much as much as $3.6 billion a year to obtain better loan terms.

Trump denies all wrongdoing and is appealing the fine. He has accused James, an elected Democrat, of bias.

Trump's appeal of the judgment may focus on his contention that there were no actual victims from the conduct in the case.

Recommended

But James told ABC that she is confident of the strength of her case, adding that "financial frauds are not victimless crimes."

"He engaged in this massive amount of fraud. It wasn't just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations are wildly exaggerated, and the extent of the fraud was staggering," James said.

RelatedTrump fined $355 million, banned from running businesses for 3 years in NY
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington