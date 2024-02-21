TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's first fighter jet KAAN conducts maiden test flight
The 21-metre aircraft can reach a maximum speed of 1.8 Mach thanks to its twin engines, which can produce 13,000 kilogrammes of thrust each.
Türkiye's first fighter jet KAAN conducts maiden test flight
KAAN's features include high situational awareness, optimised pilot workload, combat damage detection, and more. / AA
February 21, 2024

Türkiye's first domestic fighter jet KAAN, designed and manufactured by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), has successfully conducted its maiden test flight.

Temel Kotil, the head of TAI, said on X that KAAN stayed in the air for 13 minutes and reached a speed of 230 knots at an altitude of 8,000 feet during the flight on Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye has left behind another critical stage to produce its own fifth-generation fighter aircraft.

"In the coming period, we will continue to give new good news to our nation in the defense industry," he wrote on X.

KAAN aims to rejuvenate the Turkish army's fleet, making Türkiye one of the few countries to own this technology.

Projects for the production of KAAN began in 2016, and the fighter jet was rolled out in March 2023.

The 21-metre aircraft can reach a maximum speed of 1.8 Mach thanks to its twin engines, which can produce 13,000 kilogrammes of thrust each.

It has several features such as high situational awareness, optimised pilot workload, combat damage detection, new generation mission systems, low observability, precision strike, and internal weapon bay.

Recommended

Türkiye rising in defence industry

Türkiye has become a defence products exporting country thanks to a positive change that happened because the Turkish government decided to make its own weapons in the early 2000s.

Since then, Turkish companies have been producing various military equipment like rifles, armoured vehicles, missile systems, and advanced armed drones, which are now well-known worldwide.

The defence industry of Türkiye has significantly contributed to the national economy reaching a record level of $5.5 billion in exports, a 27 percent increase from the previous year.

The average export value surpassed $65 per kilogrammes. This growth serves as an indicator of increased trust in Turkish defence industry products, with the number of countries receiving exports rising from 176 to over 185.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan