The German government expects the economy to grow only 0.2 percent this year, far less than a previously forecast 1.3 percent, as weak global demand, geopolitical uncertainty and persistently high inflation dent hopes for a swift rebound.

The revised forecast was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday as part of the government's annual economic report, government sources said.

Europe's largest economy shrank by 0.3 percent in 2023 and is broadly expected to enter another technical recession in the first quarter of this year.

"The German economy continues to find itself in difficult waters at the beginning of the year," said a draft of the report.

It listed high inflation and a resulting loss of purchasing power among the challenges, as well as geopolitical crises and interest rate hikes.

Germany's economic advisers plan to follow the federal government's lead and reduce their forecast for economic growth in 2024, adviser Ulrike Malmendier said in an interview.

"I think we will definitely be going in the same direction... that is what our numbers are indicating," Malmendier said.