BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
German economy still in hot waters as government slashes growth forecast
Europe's largest economy shrank by 0.3 percent in 2023 and is broadly expected to enter another technical recession in the first quarter of this year.
German economy still in hot waters as government slashes growth forecast
The gloomy outlook for Germany comes amid concerns over its status as an industry location. / Photo: AP
February 21, 2024

The German government expects the economy to grow only 0.2 percent this year, far less than a previously forecast 1.3 percent, as weak global demand, geopolitical uncertainty and persistently high inflation dent hopes for a swift rebound.

The revised forecast was approved by the cabinet on Wednesday as part of the government's annual economic report, government sources said.

Europe's largest economy shrank by 0.3 percent in 2023 and is broadly expected to enter another technical recession in the first quarter of this year.

"The German economy continues to find itself in difficult waters at the beginning of the year," said a draft of the report.

It listed high inflation and a resulting loss of purchasing power among the challenges, as well as geopolitical crises and interest rate hikes.

Germany's economic advisers plan to follow the federal government's lead and reduce their forecast for economic growth in 2024, adviser Ulrike Malmendier said in an interview.

"I think we will definitely be going in the same direction... that is what our numbers are indicating," Malmendier said.

Recommended

Painful cuts in 2024 budget

The November forecast of the council of advisers to the government estimated growth would hit just 0.7 percent in 2024. The next official update is due in mid-May.

The gloomy outlook for Germany comes amid concerns over its status as an industry location, as the government tries to reconcile its strict fiscal rules with the need to attract investment and help fund a costly green transition.

The draft government report points to a "normalisation" of fiscal policy in 2024, after a constitutional court ruling forced the coalition to make painful cuts in its 2024 budget.

The government is also expected to forecast an easing in inflation on Wednesday, from 5.9 percent in 2023 to 2.8 percent this year.

RelatedGerman factory output slumps sixth straight month of decline
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul