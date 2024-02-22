The leaders of a number of UN agencies and humanitarian organisations urged Israel to provide food and medical supplies to Gaza, warning that civilians there are in "extreme peril".

"We are calling on Israel to fulfil its legal obligation, under international humanitarian and human rights law, to provide food and medical supplies and facilitate aid operations, and on the world’s leaders to prevent an even worse catastrophe from happening," the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), the highest-level humanitarian coordination forum of the UN system, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The health system continues to be "systematically degraded with catastrophic consequences," it said, adding that as of February 19, only 12 out of 36 hospitals with inpatient capacity were partially functioning.

"Diseases are rampant. Famine is looming. Water is at a trickle. Basic infrastructure has been decimated. Food production has come to a halt. Hospitals have turned into battlefields. One million children face daily traumas," it added.

Immediate ceasefire