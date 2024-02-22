Palestinians with relatives in Israeli prisons have been deprived of visiting rights during Israel’s war on Gaza, opting instead to send messages to loved ones on a radio programme.

"Hello, this message is for my brother Islam. How are you, my brother?" said one greeting sent via a Palestinian radio show called Messages for the Prisoners on Palestinian station Radio Ajyal.

"Your house is ready. When you get out, you will be all set to find someone to marry!"

Campaigners say the number of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails has swelled to around 9,000, from about 5,200 before Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

After waves of arrests and tough restrictions on detainees followed the attack, the radio station has been inundated with messages from relatives. In response, it has extended the show by more than an hour.

"We get messages from everywhere" as many families "no longer have any news of their loved ones in prison," said Walid Nasser, Radio Ajyal's editor-in-chief.

"Dear dad, I can't wait for you to come back to take me to school," said one of the messages, which are often read by children and sometimes marked by a suppressed sob.

"Everything is fine at home, everything is fine at university, don't worry," said another message.

The show's host, Maysam Barghouti, who reads out some of the messages herself, said many families "are looking for hope to hold on to".

"The show is really the only means to communicate with a loved one or to get information."

'No news'

Israeli prison authorities announced a "state of emergency" after October 7 to prevent potential involvement of inmates in any further unrest, cutting off visiting rights and barring phone calls.

Radios have also been banned, but the families, as well as Radio Ajyal staff, hope that prisoners are still somehow able to tune in.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group said visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have also stopped. Both the ICRC and Israel declined to comment.

While some Palestinians are detained without known charges, the most common grounds for arrest range from online calls for violence to alleged militant activity.

Prison conditions have deteriorated since the start of the war, several rights groups have said based on official Israeli data and accounts from former inmates.

"My brother has been in prison for 22 years, and the last three months have been the most difficult for all of us," said Ihsan Kamal, whose brother Saed was sentenced to 38 years for attacking Israelis.