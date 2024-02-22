Albania's Parliament has approved a deal for the country to hold thousands of asylum seekers for Italy in a vote, despite protests from opposition lawmakers and human rights groups.

Under the five-year deal signed on Thursday, Albania would shelter up to 3,000 irregular migrants rescued from international waters at any one time.

With asylum requests expected to take around a month to process, the number of asylum-seekers sent to Albania could reach up to 36,000 in a year.

Albania is not an EU state, and the idea of sending asylum seekers outside the bloc is controversial. The deal was endorsed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen but has been widely criticised by human rights groups.

The agreement, signed in November between Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, is part of Meloni’s efforts to share the burden of addressing irregular migration with other European countries.

The Parliament, dominated by Rama’s left-wing Socialist Party, voted 77-0 to approve the deal in a brief 15-minute vote, while opposition lawmakers sat out the vote and tried to disrupt it with whistles.

Acting like an EU state

Rama was not at the vote, but said afterward that it showed Albania was standing with Italy and acting like an EU state, by "agreeing to share a burden that Europe should face united as a whole family in the face of a daring challenge that transcends traditional left and right divides."