The 13-minute maiden test flight of Türkiye's first homegrown fifth-generation fighter jet KAAN has made a splash among the worldwide media outlets.

The US-based Business Insider website on Wednesday said the successful completion of the maiden flight was "a major step forward for Türkiye's efforts to acquire a fifth-generation fighter".

Business Insider stressed that KAAN was the result of o ver a decade of effort from the Turkish Air Force and the country aims KAAN to "eventually replace" the country's F-16 fleet.

It underlined that Wednesday's flight was a "a promising step forward" for Türkiye, especially after the tension with the US over the F-35 fighter jet project.

And, Bloomberg highlighted that Türkiye's 5th generation fighter jet's first-ever flight was a "milestone".

UK media coverage

Reuters announced the move by saying "Türkiye's KAAN, its first national combat aircraft, completed its first flight on Wednesday, part of the country's efforts to upgrade its air force."

Citing Haluk Gorgun, the head of Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency, Reuters noted that Türkiye aims to use domestically produced engines on KAAN in serial production.

London based newspaper Al Arab reported the development with the headline Türkiye broke new ground in the production of 5th generation combat aircraft.

Saudi Arabia's Asharq Bloomberg television website also presented KAAN's first flight to its readers with the title "The greatest king. What do we know about Türkiye's 5th generation stealth plane?"

Qatar's Al Jazeera television also announced KAAN's first flight to its audience with the statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Canadian media

BNN Bloomberg TV broadcasting in Canada stated that KAAN was the symbol of the self-confidence and innovation of the Turkish defence industry.

A new dawn was born in the history of Turkish defence and aviation, it said, adding the move represents a significant leap in Türkiye's quest for self-reliance in military technology and a bold step towards the future of war.

Japan based media institutions cover KAAN

The Japanese media praised the first flight of KAAN, as Turkish defence officials hope to export the fifth-generation fighter jet to Asua and Gulf countries, according to the country’s biggest business newspaper named Nihon Keizai Shimbun (Nikkei).

The paper also reported that TAI aims to develop KAAN to include low visibility capability by 2030, with the company also planning to manufacture 20 units of it.

Türkiye has become the fifth country in the world to fly stealth fighter jets, following the US, Russia, China, and South Korea, as stated by Yahoo Japan.