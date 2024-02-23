Indian farmers demanding higher prices for their crops have burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers as they sought to expand their protest against his government months before elections.

Farmers on Friday also burnt effigies of Home (interior) Minister Amit Shah and the chief minister of Haryana state, whose police force they accuse of using force against them, and chanted slogans demanding minimum prices for their crops.

Indian farmers are observing "Black Day" on Friday, which will be followed by a tractor rally on highways on Feb. 26, and a farm workers' public meeting in Delhi on March 14.

Black flags were hoisted on tractors and trolleys lined up at the protest site in Haryana. Several protesters, most of whom are Sikhs from the northern state of Punjab, also tied black cloth over their turbans in solidarity.

Thousands of farmers began a 'Delhi Chalo' (Let's go to Delhi) march last week but were stopped by security forces about 200 km north of the capital, with water cannons and teargas being used to push them back.

Farmer leaders on Thursday announced a series of "mega programmes" across India to press their demands.

A general election is due by May.

'Police aggression'