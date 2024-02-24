TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye's top duty to raise awareness on Israel's 'barbarities'
Israel uses all means at its disposal to cover up its crimes against humanity, including propaganda, distortion of facts, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Erdogan: Türkiye's top duty to raise awareness on Israel's 'barbarities'
Erdogan said Israel is using all means at its disposal to cover up its "war and crimes against humanity," including through propaganda and by distorting facts. / Photo: AA
February 24, 2024

Raising awareness of the "barbarities" committed against the people of Gaza and preventing Israeli disinformation are among Türkiye's chief duties, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Recording and announcing the barbarities against our Gazan brothers and preventing Israel's disinformation efforts are among our most important duties," Erdogan said on Saturday in a video message to the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, an event in Istanbul involving OIC member and observer countries.

Erdogan said Israel is using all means at its disposal to cover up its "war and crimes against humanity," including through propaganda and by distorting facts.

Israel has also been taking advantage of its influence over global media organisations, while at the same time accelerating its disinformation efforts, he added.

Noting that Western media outlets have contributed to Israel's "propaganda machine" with their biased coverage, the Turkish president said Muslim nations have a duty to "prevent lies from obscuring the truth."

"The Israeli administration, backed by the unconditional support of the Western powers, is brutally massacring the Gazans whom it has squeezed into a small patch of land," he said, adding that women, children, and the elderly make up the overwhelming majority of deaths from Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Underlining that Israeli forces have also targeted members of the press, he said "The number of members of the media killed by Israel to silence the voice of the free press is over 100."

Recommended

Israel has pounded Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas. The ensuing Israeli war has killed more than 29,600 people and caused mass destruction and shortages of necessities. Nearly 70,000 people have been injured.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan