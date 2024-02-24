Raising awareness of the "barbarities" committed against the people of Gaza and preventing Israeli disinformation are among Türkiye's chief duties, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Recording and announcing the barbarities against our Gazan brothers and preventing Israel's disinformation efforts are among our most important duties," Erdogan said on Saturday in a video message to the Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Conference of Information Ministers, an event in Istanbul involving OIC member and observer countries.

Erdogan said Israel is using all means at its disposal to cover up its "war and crimes against humanity," including through propaganda and by distorting facts.

Israel has also been taking advantage of its influence over global media organisations, while at the same time accelerating its disinformation efforts, he added.

Noting that Western media outlets have contributed to Israel's "propaganda machine" with their biased coverage, the Turkish president said Muslim nations have a duty to "prevent lies from obscuring the truth."

"The Israeli administration, backed by the unconditional support of the Western powers, is brutally massacring the Gazans whom it has squeezed into a small patch of land," he said, adding that women, children, and the elderly make up the overwhelming majority of deaths from Israeli attacks on the Palestinian enclave.

Underlining that Israeli forces have also targeted members of the press, he said "The number of members of the media killed by Israel to silence the voice of the free press is over 100."