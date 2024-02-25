Venezuela has an "extremely important place" in Türkiye's policies regarding the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

"There are many issues on which we have a common stance with Venezuela, especially on regional and international issues. The most important of these is the Palestine issue," Fidan said at a news conference with his Venezuelan counterpart, Yvan Gil, in the capital of Caracas on Saturday.

Fidan thanked Venezuela for its stance against the "ongoing injustice, oppression, lawlessness, double standards, and rottenness of the international system," especially in Palestine.

"As the number of countries in this position increases, the pressure that will really arise will be greater, and hopefully, we will be able to prevent this oppression together," he added.

Efforts to increase trade volume