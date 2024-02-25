Türkiye will make an oral statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a hearing on the legal consequences of Israeli actions in occupied Palestinian land.

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz will make the presentation at the ICJ on Monday.

Oncu Keceli, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that UN General Assembly has requested an opinion from the ICJ regarding the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories and its actions to change the population structure and status of the occupied East Jerusalem.

He said that 57 countries and international organisations, including Türkiye, have actively submitted written contributions to the ICJ.

“At the end of this process, legal findings regarding the oppression of Palestinians will be presented,” Oncu Keceli, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on X on Sunday.

"An uncertain path”

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus stressed on Sunday that the threat to Palestinians taking shelter at the Rafah Border Gate puts Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on an uncertain path.

Kurtulmus said that Netanyahu and his team should be isolated internationally due to their brutal military attacks against Palestinians on Gaza, and he sees the trial at the ICJ as an opportunity that could serve this purpose.

He expressed hope that the trials at the ICJ will lead to a road, where “Netanyahu and war criminal top executives such as (former political leader of Bosnia's Serbs Radovan) Karadzic and (former Serb commander) Ratko Mladic are destined to be held accountable and punished at the international war crimes court as well.”

“Israel's massacres, which have reached such a grave, brutal and genocidal dimension without even the slightest humanitarian characteristic, by trampling on all international law, are now seen by all countries of the world,” he decried.