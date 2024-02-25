WORLD
Turkish lawmakers in The Hague to back Turkish statement at ICJ
Türkiye to deliver oral statement during hearing on legal consequences of Israeli actions in occupied Palestinian land.
The International Court of Justice holds a public hearing to allow parties to give their views on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of Palestine before eventually issuing a non-binding legal opinion in The Hague, Netherlands. / Photo: Reuters
February 25, 2024

A delegation of Turkish lawmakers arrived in The Hague to follow Türkiye's oral statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), addressing the legal implications of Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Cuneyt Yuksel, the chairman of the committee, told Anadolu on Sunday that the world court had heard the oral arguments of total of 45 countries so far since February 19, when the hearings began.

"Tomorrow, following Türkiye’s presentation, the hearings will end with the presentations of four more countries and three international organisations," he noted.

The public hearings started last Monday in The Hague following the UN General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from policies and the practices of Israel in occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

"We hope that at the end of this process, the legal findings on the oppression of Palestinians will be revealed," he added.

He said Türkiye would continue to seek accountability and justice for Israel's actions in relevant international bodies as long as Tel Aviv's occupation of Palestine continues.

Non-binding advisory opinion

Besides Türkiye, 51 countries and the Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and African Union, have been presenting 30-minute oral arguments since February 19, starting with Palestine on the very first day. The hearings will end with the Maldives' testimony on Monday.

The main duties of the ICJ include resolving legal disputes that arise between states in line with international law and providing advisory opinions on legal issues referred to it.

The UN court, at the request of the UN General Assembly, will issue a non-binding advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and acts in occupied Palestine on this issue.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza since October 7, killing more than 29,690 people and causing mass destruction and shortages of necessities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

