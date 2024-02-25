A delegation of Turkish lawmakers arrived in The Hague to follow Türkiye's oral statement at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), addressing the legal implications of Israel's actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Cuneyt Yuksel, the chairman of the committee, told Anadolu on Sunday that the world court had heard the oral arguments of total of 45 countries so far since February 19, when the hearings began.

"Tomorrow, following Türkiye’s presentation, the hearings will end with the presentations of four more countries and three international organisations," he noted.

The public hearings started last Monday in The Hague following the UN General Assembly's request for an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from policies and the practices of Israel in occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

"We hope that at the end of this process, the legal findings on the oppression of Palestinians will be revealed," he added.

He said Türkiye would continue to seek accountability and justice for Israel's actions in relevant international bodies as long as Tel Aviv's occupation of Palestine continues.

Related Türkiye to make statement at ICJ on Israeli war crimes in Palestine

Non-binding advisory opinion