Monday, February 26, 2024

Israeli fighter jets have struck a house in Rafah city in the southern Gaza, according to eyewitnesses, killing and wounding many civilians, witnesses said.

Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in the strike in central Rafah, they said.

The Health Ministry has yet to issue an official death toll.

The air strike came as Tel Aviv plans a ground invasion in Rafah, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge, despite international warnings and calls to avoid any such attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that the army had presented to the War Cabinet its operational plan for a ground invasion into Rafah.

More updates 👇

2100 GMT — Self-immolation of US airman was 'tragic': Pentagon

The deadly self-immolation of a US airman outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington over the weekend was "very tragic," the Pentagon said.

"It certainly is a tragic event. We do extend our condolences to the airman's family," Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

Aaron Bushnell, 25, an active-duty member of the US Air Force, set himself ablaze in front of Israel's embassy afternoon in protest of its ongoing war in the besieged Gaza, and US support for the carnage.

1754 GMT — Jordan carries out series of air-drops of aid into Gaza

The Jordanian army said it had carried out a series of humanitarian aid drops of food and other supplies into the besieged Gaza, one of them by a French army plane.

Jordanian forces made "four air drops carrying aid for the people of Gaza", under the directive of Jordanian King Abdullah II, a statement said.

The operation came on the same day that two human rights groups said Israel was further limiting humanitarian aid into Gaza - where the UN has warned of famine - despite an order from the UN's top court.

1913 GMT — Egypt renews call for Gaza ceasefire at UN disarmament conference

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has renewed his country’s call for a ceasefire in the war-torn Gaza.

"The ongoing war in Gaza, which witnessed an official threat to use nuclear weapons against the Palestinian people, requires all peace forces to work to restore and strengthen the foundations of regional stability in the Middle East," Shoukry said in a speech to the High-Level Segment of 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

The top Egyptian diplomat reiterated Cairo's categorical rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinians from Gaza.

1845 GMT — Israel files report with World Court on Gaza measures: official

Israel has filed a report with the International Court of Justice about measures taken to comply with an interim ruling that called on it to prevent Gaza war actions that might amount to genocide, an Israeli official said.

The official did not provide details on the content of the report, which was filed hours before the deadline for its submission.

Last month the UN's top court ordered Israel to refrain from any acts that could fall under the Genocide Convention and to ensure its troops commit no genocidal acts against Palestinians after South Africa accused Israel of state-led genocide.

1801 GMT — Israel committed to eradicating Hamas regardless of economic toll

Israel is committed to winning the war in Gaza and eliminating Hamas regardless of the economic toll on the country, Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat said.

Israel's $500-billion economy has taken a hit during the more than four-month-old war in Gaza, during which thousands of people have left the Israeli workforce and gone to serve in the military.

"I think when people look at the economy of Israel, they want to make sure, first of all, we're a secure ... country," he said during a visit to the United Arab Emirates for a ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization.

1645 GMT — ICJ concludes week-long public hearings on Israeli occupation

Public hearings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel’s occupation of Palestine concluded after a week of oral statements by dozens of countries, including Türkiye, and three international organisations.

"The public hearings on the request for an advisory opinion in respect of the Legal Consequences arising from the Policies and Practices of Israel in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, concluded today," the top UN court said in a statement.

Along with Palestine, 49 other states, including Türkiye, the US, the UK, France, and the Netherlands, and three international organizations – the Arab League, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and African Union – presented oral statements in the Hague.

"The Court will now begin its deliberation. The Court's advisory opinion will be delivered at a public sitting, the date of which will be announced in due course," the top UN court said.

1617 GMT — Jordan warns of dangers of Israel's planned Rafah assault

Jordan's King Abdullah has warned of the dangers of a military operation planned by Israel in Rafah and reiterated his appeal for an immediate ceasefire to help protect civilians in Gaza and bring in aid, the royal palace said.

The king also said the only way to end the decades-old conflict was to find a "political horizon" for Palestinians that would lead to the creation of a Palestinian state on territory Israel occupied in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, including east Jerusalem.

1546 GMT — Humanitarian aid entering Gaza reduced by half: UN agency

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza dropped by half this month, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"Aid was supposed to increase not decrease to address the huge needs of two million Palestinians in desperate living conditions," UNRWA's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

"February registered a 50 percent reduction of humanitarian aid entering Gaza compared to January," he added.

1502 GMT — Planes airdrop humanitarian aid in Gaza amid Israeli onslaught

Planes airdropped shipments of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza amid an Israeli offensive on the enclave, according to witnesses.

The aid supplies were airlifted to the cities of Deir al Balah and Rafah in central and southern Gaza, witnesses said.

The nationality of the planes was not yet clear. No aid shipments were dropped in northern Gaza, witnesses said.

1453 GMT — Hezbollah fires 60 rockets at Israeli base after east Lebanon strikes

Lebanon's Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement said it fired a volley of rockets at an Israeli military base in retaliation for deadly Israeli strikes on Lebanon's east.

"In response to the Zionist aggression near the city of Baalbek," Hezbollah fighters targeted the base in the occupied Golan Heights "with 60 Katyusha rockets", the group said in a statement.

1405 GMT — Morocco calls for Gaza ceasefire, entry of humanitarian aid

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has called for a ceasefire in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid to the war-battered Palestinian enclave.

"There must be a ceasefire in Gaza and efforts must be made to bring in aid," Bourita said at a joint press conference in Rabat with his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne.

He also called for halting "all practices that fuel tension" at the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

1350 GMT — Brazil urges Israel to 'fully comply' with measures ordered by ICJ

Brazil has denounced the ongoing attacks on Gaza and called on Israel to fully comply with emergency measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) last month.

"Brazil believes it's its duty, but also that of this council to firmly oppose any form of racism, sexism, antisemitism or Islamophobia," Brazil's Human Rights and Citizenship Minister Silvio Almeida told the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Reiterating that Brazil has condemned the attacks perpetrated by Hamas on Oct. 7 and demanded the "immediate and unconditional release of all the hostages," he noted that they reject the "flagrant disproportionality" of the Israeli government's use of force which has claimed nearly 30,000 lives in Gaza.

"Most of them women and children, (Israel) forcibly displaced more than 80 percent of Gaza's population and left thousands of civilians without access to electricity, drinking water, food and basic humanitarian assistance," added Almeida.

"The creation of a free and sovereign Palestinian state that coexists with the state of Israel is an essential condition for peace," he noted, adding that Brazil considers it to be the duty of the council to "honour the self-determination of peoples" and to search for a peaceful solution to conflicts and to oppose all forms of new colonialism and apartheid.

1343 GMT — Air strike on central Lebanon won't go 'unanswered': Hezbollah

A Hezbollah lawmaker has that an Israeli air strike in Baalbek in central Lebanon "will not go unanswered."

"The enemy threatened Lebanon, and we tell them that the fire of resistance is burning and will confront any attack on our country," Hassan Fadlallah said in a statement.

The Lebanese MP vowed: "This war will end with victory."

Israeli fighter jets struck targets in Baalbek, marking a significant escalation away from the border confrontation with Hezbollah, witnesses told Anadolu. Baalbek is considered a stronghold of Hezbollah in eastern Lebanon, along the Syrian border.

1338 GMT — US airman who set self on fire outside Israeli embassy dies: Pentagon

An active member of the US Air Force has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington over the weekend in protest of the war in Gaza, the Pentagon said.

An Air Force spokesperson said the unnamed man had "succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night. We will provide additional details 24 hours after next of kin notifications are complete."

1255 GMT — Palestinians suffer due to double standards: Indonesia

People in the Palestinian besieged enclave of Gaza continue to suffer "because of the double standard, especially in the context of human rights," the Indonesian foreign minister told the UN Human Rights Council.

"Human Rights Council should do what it should: to address the gross violation of human rights, including in Gaza … including in Palestine," said Retno Marsudi, addressing the council in Geneva.

Marsudi pointed out that UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk "did not" refer to the situation in Gaza in his opening remarks when the session opened. "May be, I just missed it," said Marsudi, sounding sarcastic, calling for global support to Palestine.

1248 GMT — Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice': Arab League

The League of Arab States has called Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories an "affront to international justice", saying failure to end it amounted to "genocide".

"This prolonged occupation is an affront to international justice," the 22 Arab-country bloc's representative told judges in The Hague.

"The failure to bring it to an end has led to the current horrors perpetrated against the Palestinian people, amounting to genocide," Abdel Hakim el Rifai said, reading a written statement.

The International Court of Justice entered its last day of week-long hearings after a request from the United Nations, with an unprecedented 52 countries giving their views on Israel's occupation.

1248 GMT — EU foreign policy chief criticises von der Leyen’s 'pro-Israel stance'

The EU foreign policy chief criticised European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for her "pro-Israel stance."

In an interview with the Spanish daily El Pais, Josep Borrell had harsh words about the trip she took to Tel Aviv in October 2023, where she offered the EU’s unconditional support for the war against Hamas.

"That trip by von der Leyen, with such an absolutely pro-Israeli stance, without representing anyone but herself in a matter of international politics, has had a high geopolitical cost for Europe," he said.

He also said that US President Joe Biden’s support of Israel seems to be losing him votes among the young Democratic base.

"Hamas is an idea, and an idea can only be fought with another idea. Netanyahu’s plans for Gaza are unacceptable. They are sowing the seeds of hate for generations to come," he told the Spanish daily. "It’s an open secret that the Israelis funded Hamas as a gamble on dividing the Palestinians," he added.

1123 GMT — Israel claims to hit Hezbollah air defences in Lebanon

The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck Hezbollah air defences in Lebanon's Beqaa valley in response to the downing of one of its drones.