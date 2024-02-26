The unfolding situation in Gaza and the West Bank is "extraordinary" and "extremely dangerous," Türkiye's delegation to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has said.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz presented Türkiye's oral statements on Monday in advisory proceedings on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

Yildiz called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an unhindered flow of aid to Palestinians as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.

"It is alarming to see reports regarding plans by the Israeli government to limit prayers of Muslims at Haram al Sharif during Ramadan," he said during public hearings in The Hague, adding that the "provocative rhetoric" by certain Israeli ministers is also "worrisome."

Expressing Ankara's position regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, Yildiz said Türkiye is "deeply concerned" with unilateral policies and practices of Israel, which "violates the status quo in Haram al Sharif."

He also noted that the situation unfolding since October 7 "once again proves" that there can be no peace in the region without addressing the root cause of the Gaza conflict.