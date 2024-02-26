TÜRKİYE
Situation in Gaza extremely dangerous: Türkiye's delegation to ICJ
Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz delivers Türkiye's oral statements at International Court of Justice, urging for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an unhindered flow of aid to the Palestinians.
Expressing Ankara's position regarding the situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, Yildiz said Türkiye is "deeply concerned" with unilateral policies and practices of Israel, which "violates the status quo in Haram al Sharif." / Photo: AA
February 26, 2024

The unfolding situation in Gaza and the West Bank is "extraordinary" and "extremely dangerous," Türkiye's delegation to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has said.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Yildiz presented Türkiye's oral statements on Monday in advisory proceedings on the legal consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.

Yildiz called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and an unhindered flow of aid to Palestinians as the holy month of Ramadan approaches.

"It is alarming to see reports regarding plans by the Israeli government to limit prayers of Muslims at Haram al Sharif during Ramadan," he said during public hearings in The Hague, adding that the "provocative rhetoric" by certain Israeli ministers is also "worrisome."

Expressing Ankara's position regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem, Yildiz said Türkiye is "deeply concerned" with unilateral policies and practices of Israel, which "violates the status quo in Haram al Sharif."

He also noted that the situation unfolding since October 7 "once again proves" that there can be no peace in the region without addressing the root cause of the Gaza conflict.

Genocide and war crimes

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7. The ensuing Israeli bombardment has killed over 29,000 people and injured over 69,000 with mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85 percent of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
