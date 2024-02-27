WORLD
2 MIN READ
Riyadh denies reports that Saudi minister met with Israeli official
Israeli media had claimed that Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Barkat met with Al-Qasabi on the sidelines of WTO session in Abu Dhabi.
Riyadh denies reports that Saudi minister met with Israeli official
Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm position on the Palestinian issue and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression,/ Photo: Reuters
February 27, 2024

Saudi Arabia has denied reports that its Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi met with an Israeli official.

The kingdom's state news agency SPA quoted an unnamed Saudi official on Monday as saying that the Israeli minister introduced himself to Al-Qasabi while standing with his Nigerian counterpart at the opening of the 13th Ministerial Conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Abu Dhabi, without Al-Qasabi having prior knowledge of the person who came to greet him.

The unnamed official reiterated Saudi Arabia’s firm position on the Palestinian issue and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people against Israeli aggression, SPA reported.

Recommended

Earlier on Monday, Israeli media, including public broadcaster KAN, said Israel’s Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat met with Al-Qasabi on the sidelines of a WTO session in Abu Dhabi.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia.

RelatedIsrael, Saudi ministers meet at WTO summit in UAE
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington