At a museum in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, works from Gaza on display are proclaimed to be an "ongoing artistic demonstration" in solidarity with the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

"This is not an exhibition", reads the sign at the entrance to the Palestinian Museum in Birzeit, near Ramallah, showcasing art and heritage from Gaza.

Alongside contemporary pieces, the works include old, traditional paintings and costumes, as well as archaeological artefacts, said board member Ehab Bessaiso, a former culture minister.

He told AFP that the museum had launched the initiative to "preserve Palestinian heritage work in Gaza, which has faced destruction due to the war".

Israel's bloodiest war on Gaza has devastated the small coastal territory, with its cultural heritage just one of the many casualties of war.

Bessaiso said the museum had received "the works of hundreds of artists" from Gaza that had been held in occupied West Bank universities and cultural centres and by individuals.

Turning everything into rubble

The display presents "Gaza's artistic scene in a new way" which helps "to face the challenges and difficulties which artists and culture are confronting in Gaza amid the destruction and siege", he said.

In a January report, the Palestinian culture ministry said 24 cultural centres in Gaza had been destroyed "in whole or in part" since the start of the war.

They include the Arab Orthodox Cultural and Social Center, the Rashad Shawa Cultural Center which includes a theatre, library and printing presses and the Al-Sununu for Culture and Arts Association in Gaza City.

Historical buildings such as mosques, churches, the old Phoenician port and the Al-Qarara Cultural Museum have also been destroyed.

"It's a beautiful thing to see the work of artists from Gaza here in the West Bank, especially because Gaza no longer has a place to show them after all the destruction there," said Alma Abdulghani, a visitor in her 30s.

'Whole lives stolen by the genocidal war'

Israel's offensive has killed at least 29,782 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's health ministry.