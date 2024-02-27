Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has met with Britain's Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden and discussed a number of issues, including bilateral ties and regional developments.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Dowden, Yilmaz said that he had "positive" talks with the deputy premier and that the meeting evaluated bilateral trade and financial ties, on Tuesday.

Referring to the free trade agreement between the two countries after Brexit, he said that they wish to deepen and enhance this agreement further.

"Negotiations continue in this regard in a positive way," the Turkish vice president said, adding they also discussed political and regional matters during the talk.

Mentioning the importance of maintaining the dialogue and high-level ties in every field, he praised the "very good" trend between the two countries in this regard.

"Our meetings and contacts at all levels continue and these talks support initiatives that will benefit both countries," noted Yilmaz.

$19 billion in bilateral trade last year between the two countries

He went on to say that Türkiye and the UK are in contact on various projects in different fields, from the defence industry to energy and aviation.

He said that he would meet with investors later on Tuesday, adding that foreign direct investment (FDI) is “very valuable.”

"At this point, we have important ties with the UK. There is already an investment of more than $13 billion in Türkiye. Turkish companies also have investments in the UK, we want to bring them to a higher level," he added.

Recalling that the two countries passed $19 billion in bilateral trade last year, Yilmaz said he hopes the number would exceed $20 billion this year.

Touching on tourism, another valuable area for the two countries, he reminded that over 3 million tourists from Britain visited Türkiye last year, saying it marks a significant increase and they expect more this year.

"We think that we will reach a further level in all these areas with high-level meetings and more dialogue between both the public and private sectors. In this sense, we had very fruitful and positive talks," the Turkish vice president said.

Investor talks with EBRD in London

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, has held talks with Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), in London.

Yilmaz, who arrived in London on Monday for investor talks and official contacts, met Renaud-Basso and delegations at the Turkish Embassy in London, on Tuesday.

The two discussed the EBRD investments in Türkiye and potential for further cooperation.

"Green financing, high value-added exports and technology-oriented sector investments, and the EBRD supports for women and youth were among top items of our meeting," the Turkish vice president wrote on X.