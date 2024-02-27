Israel has agreed to resume tax revenue transfers to the Palestinian Authority to fund basic services and bolster the occupied West Bank economy, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, adding that the money has begun to flow.

Yellen revealed the shift at a news conference in Brazil on Tuesday, saying that the revenue transfers "must continue," but warning that Israeli restrictions on the movement of Palestinian workers was stalling commerce in both the occupied West Bank and Israel.

Speaking ahead of a G20 finance leaders meeting, Yellen said she raised the issue in a letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the past two days.

"Blocking West Bank residents from working in Israel, it has a very significant negative effect on incomes in the West Bank. And Israel is also dependent on that labour force," Yellen said, adding that labour shortages were also hurting Israel's economy.

Palestinian leaders say their ability to govern has been effectively blocked by Israeli restrictions, including withholding of tax revenues due under the Oslo accords signed 30 years ago.

For months, the Authority has been unable to pay full public sector salaries because of a row over the refusal by the Israeli finance ministry to release part of the funds.

Yellen said she "wanted to weigh in" on the Israeli revenue and labour restrictions because the Treasury has been involved in these issues.

Limited spillovers