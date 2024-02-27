Hezbollah and Israel have exchanged fire following deadly Israeli strikes on east Lebanon the day before, while a UN official called for an end to the "dangerous cycle of violence".

Hezbollah said on Tuesday it targeted the "Meron air control base... with a large salvo of rockets from several launchers", in response to the Baalbek strikes.

One of the strikes targeted Baisariyeh, almost 30 kilometres from the nearest Israeli boundary.

Later on Tuesday, Hezbollah said it had targeted the same base again, as well as several other Israeli positions, one for the first time since hostilities started.

The Israeli army said that "approximately 20 launches were identified crossing from Lebanon... some of which were successfully intercepted".

The Israeli army claimed its warplanes attacked a military compound and infrastructure for Hezbollah in the villages of Jibchit, Mansouri, and others in southern Lebanon.

The statement also said its artillery attacked a target — without specifying it — near the Yaroun town, and claimed removing a threat.

Hezbollah has exchanged near-daily fire with the Israeli military since Israeli assault on Gaza began nearly four months ago.

Israeli raids near east Lebanon's Baalbek on Monday were the first in the area since hostilities started, and hit far beyond the usual border regions.