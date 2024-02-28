US President Joe Biden is expected to secure victory in the Michigan primary, reflecting the complex political dynamics at play within the Democratic Party and the broader electoral landscape.

Democratic and Republican primary elections were under way on Tuesday in the swing state that stands as the quintessential testing ground for presidential hopefuls. With its blue-collar communities and a melting pot of diversity, Michigan is considered the ultimate battleground state.

Since 2004, the state has held the coveted title of siding with the winning presidential candidate, turning it into a crucial stepping stone for those vying for the highest office in the land.

As the spotlight intensifies, Biden finds himself at a critical juncture in Michigan as the state's primary unfolds, marked by significant Arab American discontent over his stance on Israel's Gaza war.

Despite this formidable challenge, Biden is expected to secure a victory.

Key battleground state

Michigan, a key battleground state, holds strategic importance for both Biden and his Republican counterpart, former president Donald Trump. Biden's narrow victory over Trump in Michigan during the 2020 election underscores its significance in shaping national electoral outcomes.

Today's Michigan primary is all about the presidential showdown.

Republican voters will find themselves with a plethora of options [Trump looks set to win], unlike their Democratic counterparts, who have a simpler choice between President Biden and Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips. However, there's an intriguing twist on the Democratic side with a notable "uncommitted" box, adding an extra layer of suspense to the race.

Over the last few months, Biden's unwavering support for Israel's invasion on Gaza has sparked outrage among Michigan's Arab American community and progressive Democrats, raising doubts about his standing within his party.

Calls to protest Biden's pro-Israel policy by voting "uncommitted" in the primary highlight the depth of dissatisfaction among Arab Americans, young voters, progressives, and other Democrats.

"Trump only won Michigan in 2016 by about 10,000 votes. Uncommitted Michigan Democrats opposed to Biden’s policy in Gaza can demonstrate that we hold his margin of victory for re-election," Listen to Michigan campaign argued on its website.

"Biden must earn our vote through a dramatic change in policy."

Despite these challenges, Biden has an edge. What is key here is the level of support for the "uncommitted" option that will serve him a barometer of dissent within the Democratic party.