Wednesday, February 28, 2024

2031 GMT — At least six children have died of malnutrition in two Gaza hospitals, Palestinian officials said as overall toll for Palestinians killed in the almost five-month Israeli-waged war neared 30,000.

Two children died of "dehydration and malnutrition" at Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, officials said, calling for "immediate action" from international institutions to prevent more such deaths.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported deaths of four infants at Kamal Adwan Hospital, adding that seven others remain in critical condition, facing severe risks due to the prevailing drought and malnutrition caused by Israeli siege.

UN agencies have sounded the alarm about the dire humanitarian conditions and warned of a looming famine in Gaza's north.

1902 GMT –– Food aid reaches north Gaza for first time in weeks

Aid convoys carrying food reached northern Gaza this week, Israeli officials and witnesses said, the first major delivery in a month to the devastated, isolated area, where the UN has warned of worsening starvation among hundreds of thousands of Palestinians amid Israel’s offensive.

The increasing alarm over hunger across Gaza has fueled international calls for a ceasefire as the US, Egypt and Qatar work to secure a deal between Israel and Hamas for a pause in fighting and the release of some of the hostages seized by Hamas in its October 7 attack.

Mediators hope to reach an agreement before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan starts around March 10. But so far, Israel and Hamas have remained far apart in public on their demands.

1856 GMT –– US urges Israel to let Muslims worship at Al Aqsa during Ramadan

The United States urged Israel to allow Muslims to worship at the Al Aqsa mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem during Ramadan, after a far-right minister proposed barring Palestinians from the occupied West Bank from praying there.

"As it pertains to Al Aqsa, we continue to urge Israel to facilitate access to Temple Mount for peaceful worshippers during Ramadan consistent with past practice," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters, using the Jewish term for the site.

"That's not just the right thing to do, it's not just a matter of granting people religious freedom that they deserve and to which they have a right, but it's also a matter that directly is important to Israel's security," he said.

"It is not in Israel's security interest to inflame tensions in the West Bank or in the broader region."

1756 GMT –– Israeli troops mistakenly fire into own territory five times since outbreak of Gaza conflict

Army forces mistakenly fired into Israeli territory at least five times since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7, according to local media.

Damage was reported to buildings from tank shelling on at least two occasions, Haaretz newspaper reported.

In one incident, a shell fired at a building inside Gaza passed through the structure and hit Sderot's city hall, causing minor damage. On another occasion, a tank fired at an observation post inside Israel and another tank fire triggered sirens to sound in the settlements of Ein Hashlosha, Nirim and Nir Oz.

In another incident, an Israeli tank fired two shells into the Hanita settlement on Israel’s border with Lebanon, damaging two homes. The army dismissed the platoon commander as a result of the incident.

1643 GMT –– Several Palestinians killed as Israel launches fresh air strikes

Several Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in war-battered Gaza, according to local media.

An Israeli air strike targeted the town of al Qarara north of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, leaving at least six people dead and several others injured, Wafa news agency reported.

Several Palestinians were also killed and injured in another Israeli strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Wafa said.

1635 GMT –– China urges world to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

China called on the international community to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza by removing obstacles to humanitarian aid in the face of Israeli attacks.

China's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Dai Bing said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Gaza "has sunk into an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe," China Daily reported.

The violence "goes beyond the bottom line of human morality and conscience, as millions of people in Gaza are suffering the pain of losing their loved ones or still unable to find safe shelter after multiple times of forced displacement," he said.

"People lack the most basic safety guarantees and supplies for survival and are constantly faced with the threat of death, hunger, and disease," he added. "Women and children are living in fear and desperation every single day."

1632 GMT –– Last functioning hospital in northern Gaza faces closure

The only functioning hospital in northern Gaza is at risk of halting operations amid a fuel shortage, according to its director.

"Kamal Adwan Hospital will be out of service today as fuel has run out," Hossam Abu Safiya, the hospital’s director, told a press conference. He said several patients, including four children, had lost their lives at the facility due to a lack of food, medicine and fuel.

"Thousands will be deprived of medical service if the hospital stopped," Abu Safiya warned. "All surgeries have already stopped completely at the hospital," he added.

1555 GMT –– Germany criticises Netanyahu’s post-war Gaza plan

Germany sharply criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recently unveiled plan for post-war Gaza.

Sebastian Fischer, the German Foreign Ministry spokesman, underlined that finding a solution to Gaza’s post-war order must include all relevant parties, above all the Palestinian Authority, and the neighbouring Arab states.

"The current version of the plan calls for Israel’s indefinite security control over the entire area west of Jordan, including Gaza, the occupied West Bank, also the Area A administered by the Palestinian Authority, and the plan explicitly rejects a two-state solution," Fischer told a news conference in Berlin.

"If implemented, the plan would be incompatible with the G7 guidelines, and would also violate the Oslo Accords with regard to the West Bank. For us, it is clear that long-term security for Israel can only be achieved if the security and rights of the Palestinians are also guaranteed," he stressed.

1456 GMT –– Israel demolishes three Palestinian homes despite European outcry

Israeli forces raided Al Walaja, south of occupied East Jerusalem, and razed three houses on the pretext of lacking building permits, municipal chief Hadir al Araj told Anadolu news agency.

“Israel is doing everything to toughen conditions for the Palestinians to displace them from their lands,” he added.

The demolitions came one day after diplomatic missions of numerous EU members in Jerusalem and Ramallah slammed ongoing Israeli demolitions in the occupied West Bank.

1445 GMT –– Possible Gaza ceasefire should not collapse: Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended the UK's support for Washington's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza but expressed concern that if the agreement collapsed "within days," it would not be in everyone's favour.

Speaking to parliamentarians at the House of Commons, Sunak responded when asked if he shares the same stance as US President Joe Biden, who recently said he hopes ceasefire negotiations will be completed by this weekend.

He added that the UK should be proud of the contribution of "life-saving aid" to the people of Gaza.

1403 GMT –– UN refugee agency unable to safely deliver aid to northern Gaza amid Israeli fire

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it is still unable to safely deliver humanitarian aid to northern Gaza amid Israeli fire.

We "have been unable to reach northern Gaza and increasingly parts of southern Gaza, safely," UNRWA said in a statement. "Aid convoys reportedly continue to come under fire and are denied access by the Israeli authorities."

The refugee agency said that humanitarian aid flows into Gaza have dropped by 50 percent in February.