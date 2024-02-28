WORLD
China calls for closer Beijing-Moscow coordination in Asia Pacific
China and Russia should play "better role as an anchor of stability in the changing circumstances of the century," says China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo before their talks in Beijing, China. / Photo: AP Archive
February 28, 2024

China and Russia should strengthen communication and coordination in Asia Pacific affairs and jointly safeguard regional security, stability and development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who was in Moscow on Monday and Tuesday for talks on bilateral relations, said China and Russia should play a "better role as an anchor of stability in the changing circumstances of the century", according to the ministry.

China stands ready to continuously strengthen strategic coordination between both sides in international multilateral platforms, Sun said in Moscow.

Sun's Moscow talks included the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation established by China and Russia in 2001.

He also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Both China and Russia exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and the situation on the Korean peninsula, on top of other international and regional matters, but the ministry statement did not give details on the discussions.

Sun said China supports Russia assuming the BRICS presidency this year.

Russia took over the presidency for 2024 at Brazil's request, and plans to hold the BRICS Summit in the city of Kazan in October.

The BRICS bloc of developing nations includes China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.

SOURCE:Reuters
