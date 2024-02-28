China and Russia should strengthen communication and coordination in Asia Pacific affairs and jointly safeguard regional security, stability and development, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said.

China's Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong, who was in Moscow on Monday and Tuesday for talks on bilateral relations, said China and Russia should play a "better role as an anchor of stability in the changing circumstances of the century", according to the ministry.

China stands ready to continuously strengthen strategic coordination between both sides in international multilateral platforms, Sun said in Moscow.

Sun's Moscow talks included the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a Eurasian political, economic, international security and defence organisation established by China and Russia in 2001.

He also met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.