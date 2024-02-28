WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mexico airport cancels flights as volcano ash disrupts travel
Popocatepetl volcano spews ash, impacting flights and raising concerns about potential ash fall in surrounding areas.
Mexico airport cancels flights as volcano ash disrupts travel
Popocatepetl volcano released a thick fumarole of ash that reached 2,000 meters. / Photo: AP Archive
February 28, 2024

Ash spewing from the Popocatepetl volcano outside Mexico City on Tuesday led some airlines to cancel around two dozen flights in and out of the Latin American capital, authorities said.

The Mexico City International Airport said on social media that national and international operators have canceled 22 flights "due to airplane safety checks having found ashes."

The airport's arrivals and departures log, seen by AFP, showed cancellations and delays, though the causes weren't listed.

Authorities have warned ash is likely to fall in the states of Morelos, Puebla and Mexic o, as well as in Mexico City, which lies some 55 miles (90 kilometers) from the volcano.

RelatedMexico's most active volcano keeps mountain town on edge
Recommended

Necessity to evacuate residents

Since Popocatepetl became active in December 1994, after six decades of quiet, ascents have been prohibited, a hostel for mountaineers was closed and access near the crater has been restricted.

It has seen increased activity ever since, and occasionally it has been necessary to evacuate residents of nearby rural communities.

Nerves were rattled when spewed ashes, gases and molten rock in May of last year.

Some 25 million people live within a 60-mile radius of the volcano, making it among the most dangerous in the world, though it has not had a massive eruption in more than a millennium.

RelatedSix volcanoes erupt worldwide in 24 hours
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington