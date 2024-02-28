The US and Russian representatives to the UN exchanged heated words Tuesday during a Security Council session on Gaza.

In his remarks at the session, titled "Protection of civilians in armed conflict," Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia accused his "Western colleagues" of allowing Israel to use hunger as a method of war.

Nebenzia slammed the US for vetoing multiple UN efforts towards a cease-fire in the Gaza conflict, which he said would "prevent mass starvation" in the Israeli-blockaded Palestinian enclave.

He said an alternative resolution drafted by the US does not "contain an appeal for a cease-fire and is aimed at broadening the UN umbrella to the acts of Israel.”

"This is not an alternative. This is yet another license to kill," he added.

'Hard to take Russia seriously'

US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood said: "I would just remind everyone in this room that the Russian Federation is a country that doesn't contribute to resolving humanitarian crises. It creates them."

Wood said the Ukrainian people have to "live under the savage, barbaric bombings and killings that they have to deal with every single day.”

"So Russia is in no position, frankly to criticise any country while it continues to flagrantly and relentlessly violate the UN Charter," he added.

"So when I hear Russia speak about its concerns about civilian infrastructure, etc., it is hard to take what it says seriously."

'US destroyed Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria'