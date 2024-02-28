WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel's second Eurovision entry rejected as well for being 'too political'
Israeli authorities continue to seek a solution, however, insiders involved in the negotiations say they are "pessimistic" about reaching a favourable outcome.
Israel's second Eurovision entry rejected as well for being 'too political'
Israeli President Isaac Herzog says it is important for Israel to participate in Eurovision. / Photo: AP Archive
February 28, 2024

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has rejected Israel's second song pick for the annual Eurovision Song Contest for being "too political."

Following the union's rejection of Israel's initial song choice for the five-day contest beginning on May 7 in Sweden, Israeli Foreign Ministry officials told Ynet news on Wednesday that the alternate entry titled "Dance Forever" has also been rejected.

After the union disqualified "October Rain" for having "too political" lyrics, and the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation's steadfast refusal to change the song's lyrics or melody, numerous entities have been actively seeking a solution to the impasse.

While it is known that countries intending to compete in Eurovision with songs containing political messages have previously been barred, it was reported that the broadcasting union would review Israel's entry and decide on its suitability.

Although a song containing political messages rejected by the union will not be added to the competition, Israel will be deemed "ineligible" to take part in the competition.

Recommended

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said it is important for Israel to participate in Eurovision.

Israeli authorities continue to seek a solution with the union. However, insiders involved in the negotiations are "pessimistic" about reaching a favourable outcome.

RelatedEurovision may reject Israel's 'October Rain' song for being too political
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington