Russia has expressed its anticipation that an upcoming meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan will greatly enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated on Wednesday that Lavrov had been invited by Fidan to meet on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on March 1-2.

"Despite growing pressure from the West on friendly countries to limit their contacts with Russia, we observe the desire of our Turkish partners to maintain cooperation with the Russian Federation on issues of mutual interest," it said.

"At the upcoming meeting, a wide range of relevant regional and international topics will be discussed. It is necessary to 'synchronise watches' on the situation in Ukraine, Transcaucasia, the Middle East and North Africa, the Balkans, Central Asia and the Black Sea region," it added.

The ministers will exchange views on the current state of affairs on the Ukrainian crisis and discuss prospects for a peaceful settlement of the conflict on the condition that Kiev takes into account Russian interests and concerns, it highlighted.

"Increased attention will be paid to the normalisation process in Syria. Steps to further promote Syrian-Turkish dialogue in a quadrilateral format with the participation of Iran as the guarantor country of the Astana process to facilitate the settlement of the crisis in Syria will be touched upon," it said.

Lavrov and Fidan will also speak about deepening cooperation in the South Caucasus, including unblocking transport routes and communications there and restoration work after the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Rhythm of bilateral communications

The Russian Foreign Ministry also emphasised the robust nature of bilateral contacts, citing that last year, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan had 13 phone conversations.