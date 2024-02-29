Turkish Presidency’s Investment Office has presented Türkiye's "International Direct Investment Strategy: 2024-2028" to global investors during the Brand Finance Global Soft Power Summit 2024 in London.

Türkiye's stable economy and resilient structure position the country as an attractive destination for international investment, the head of the Investment Office, Burak Daglioglu, said at the event on Wednesday.

He emphasised Türkiye's role as a leading investment hub in its region, pointing to its strong economic performance over the past two decades.

Daglioglu also discussed the importance of international direct investments in fostering a thriving economic environment and outlined the structural reforms implemented by the Presidential Investment Office to facilitate the investment process in Türkiye.

"As the Presidential Investment Office, we are committed to disseminating Türkiye's vast opportunities to global investors. Today, in London, we had the privilege to engage with an esteemed audience, amplifying our investment diplomacy efforts," he said.