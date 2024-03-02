Gangs aiming to oust Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry have wreaked havoc in the capital Port-au-Prince, as gun attacks near the city's international airport and a prison marked a second day of extreme violence.

At least four police officers have been killed and dozens wounded since the latest unrest began on Thursday, with PM Henry meanwhile in Kenya mustering support for a UN-backed international police deployment.

Armed gangs have taken over entire swaths of the country, unleashing extreme violence that has left the Haitian economy and public health system in tatters.

The latest attacks are part of a coordinated effort by gangs, united under the label "Vivre Ensemble" ["Living Together"].

Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherisier, known by the nickname Barbecue, said in a video posted on social media before the violence began that the armed groups were acting in concert "to get Prime Minister Ariel Henry to step down."

Meanwhile PM Henry on Friday was in Nairobi signing a "reciprocal" agreement with Kenya which will deploy police to lead a UN-backed law and order mission to the troubled Caribbean nation.

Back in Haiti, police officers protested in front of management offices on Friday, demanding recovery of the bodies of their four slain colleagues.