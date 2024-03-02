TÜRKİYE
Turkish first lady stresses significance of inclusivity for lasting peace
"The success of a peace process cannot be expected as long as women, who are a fundamental and transformative part of society, are not included," Emine Erdogan says, addressing the Women, Peace, and Security Session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.
"We will never bow to those who try to reduce the hard-won international law and justice system, achieved at great cost, to a mere written statement," Emine Erdogan said. /Photo: AA / Others
March 2, 2024

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has stressed the importance of women's role in achieving lasting and sustainable peace worldwide.

Addressing the spouses of leaders and participants at the Women, Peace, and Security Session of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday, Emine Erdogan said: "We must not forget that lasting and sustainable peace arises from a process where no one is left behind."

"The success of a peace process cannot be expected as long as women, who are a fundamental and transformative part of society, are not included," she noted.

"We will never bow to those who try to reduce the hard-won international law and justice system, achieved at great cost, to a mere written statement," Erdogan stressed.

Underlining that world nations are currently facing crises of such magnitude that no single country can tackle them alone, she expressed, "The foundations of the values and institutions that hold us together as humanity have never been deeply shaken in recent history."

"We are holding this meeting not in a peaceful environment, but sadly, under the dark shadow of war," Erdogan added, referring to the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

"In an era where polarisation and racism are on the rise, intolerance and greed fuel hatred, maintaining peace and order is becoming increasingly difficult," she added.

Israel has launched a deadly military offensive on Palestine's Gaza since an October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which Tel Aviv said killed less than 1,200 people.

At least 30,320 Palestinians have since been killed and 71,533 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

The situation continues to raise concerns on the international stage, underscoring the urgent need for diplomatic intervention and humanitarian aid in the conflict-ridden region.

