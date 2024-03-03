Southeast Asian leaders gather for talks in Australia, with clean energy cooperation and Beijing's assertiveness in the South China Sea tipped to dominate discussions.

Climate crisis looms large on the agenda as leaders from the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) jet into Melbourne for a "special summit" with their Australian counterparts.

Southeast Asia's hunger for energy is largely fed by fossil fuels, while Australia remains one of the world's biggest exporters of gas and polluting thermal coal.

Both are increasingly eager to pivot toward renewable energy, making the most of natural blessings, such as bulging deposits of critical minerals.

"ASEAN countries need more energy if they are going to continue developing their economies," said Rahman Yaacob, a regional analyst with Australia's Lowy Institute.

Exploration of clean energy export opportunities

Indonesia and the Philippines are two of the world's largest producers of nickel, a key ingredient in the production of batteries for electric cars.

Another key battery metal, lithium, is found in vast quantities scattered throughout Australia.

Jakarta and Canberra have already started exploring how they could mesh these advantages to boost electric vehicle manufacturing.

For years Australia has been trying to advance another ambitious proposal — exporting solar power to Singapore via a massive undersea cable.

Although that project has recently hit significant financial snags, Yaacob said it remained of interest to ASEAN members.

"One of the areas they may look at is Australia exporting clean energy," he said. "There have been conversations about this with Singapore in the past."

Related Philippines 'ready' to chair ASEAN in 2026 instead of Myanmar

Maritime security concerns in the South China Sea

Maritime security — and China's rising assertiveness in the South China Sea — figures to be one of the summit's other major focal points.