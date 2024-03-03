TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish president congratulates Pakistani premier on reelection
Pakistan's newly formed lower house elects Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister for a second term earlier in the day, three weeks after the February 8 general elections.​​​​​​​
Turkish president congratulates Pakistani premier on reelection
The call also addressed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues. / Photo: AA Archive
March 3, 2024

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his reelection as Pakistan's prime minister, the Turkish Communications Directorate has said in a statement.

President Erdogan spoke to Premier Sharif over phone on Sunday and "expressed his belief that relations between Türkiye and Pakistan will deepen and expand during the new period."

The call also addressed Türkiye-Pakistan relations, as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdogan also voiced his condemnation of terrorist attacks in Pakistan, and extended his condolences to Pakistanis.

Recommended

Pakistan's newly formed lower house elected Sharif as prime minister for a second term earlier in the day, three weeks after the February 8 general elections.​​​​​​​

Sharif earlier headed a coalition government after the ouster of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2022. The National Assembly was dissolved last August, and the country was led by a caretaker government.​​​​​​​

RelatedShehbaz Sharif elected as Pakistan’s new prime minister for 2nd term
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Good COP, bad COP: Summit diplomacy and Türkiye’s bid for 2026 climate conference
By Mikail Yasar Gunay
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan