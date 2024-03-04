Bitcoin scaled a two-year high on Monday, breaking $64,000 as a wave of money carried it within striking distance of record levels.

It touched $64,285 early in the Asian day, its highest since late 2021, and was last 2 percent firmer for the session at $63,850. Bitcoin's record high is $68,999.99 set in November 2021.

The largest cryptocurrency by market value has gained 50% this year and most of the rise comes in the last few weeks where trading volume has surged for US-listed bitcoin funds.

Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds were approved in the United States earlier this year.

Their launch opened the way for new large investors and has re-ignited enthusiasm and momentum reminiscent of the run-up to record levels in 2021.

"The flows are not drying up as investors feel more confident the higher price appears to go," said Markus Thielen, head of research at crypto analytics house 10x Research in Singapore.